Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.22% of Duke Energy worth $5,286,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after acquiring an additional 566,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,419,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,922,000 after acquiring an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,836,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,293,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,659,000 after acquiring an additional 79,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.94. The stock had a trading volume of 142,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.39. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.945 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

