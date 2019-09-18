Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.55% of Analog Devices worth $3,567,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.11. 75,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,679. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $1,152,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,867.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $815,963.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,486 shares of company stock worth $6,466,849 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

