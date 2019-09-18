Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 511,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 425,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,006,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,099,000 after buying an additional 169,436 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 72,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 149,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.99.

