Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $117.25 Million Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,383,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578,148 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial comprises about 3.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $117,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Virtu Financial by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Virtu Financial by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,724. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 10,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

