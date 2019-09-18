Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,054 shares during the period. Rev Group accounts for about 2.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 7.91% of Rev Group worth $71,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REVG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 109,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rev Group by 238.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rev Group by 211.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Rev Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 138,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Rev Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $15.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Rev Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 49,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,834. Rev Group Inc has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $662.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.44 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rev Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,272.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

