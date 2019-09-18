Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,596. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

