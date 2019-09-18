ValuEngine Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

