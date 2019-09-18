ValuEngine Downgrades New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE NMFC opened at $13.51 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $124,729.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Kline purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $297,792. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 12.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,323,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after purchasing an additional 475,629 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,533,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 707,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.