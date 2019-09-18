Valor Token Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $21.40 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00010461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.98 or 0.05173937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027679 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

