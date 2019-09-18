USD Coin (USDC) Price Down 0.1% This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro and CoinEx. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $412.99 million and approximately $177.93 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.67 or 0.02103162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 412,726,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,418,069 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Poloniex, CPDAX, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, Korbit, Crex24, LATOKEN, FCoin, Hotbit, Kucoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

