US Bancorp DE Sells 8,672 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Fox Factory worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $217,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $219,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $229,000.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.29. 8,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.96 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 39,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $2,632,781.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,369 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

