US Bancorp DE Sells 540 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $132.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.39. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $134.33.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

