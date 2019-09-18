US Bancorp DE Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $155.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

