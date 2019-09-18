US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,900,000 after buying an additional 172,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,415,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,261,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 79.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 414,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,252,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,441,000 after buying an additional 65,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total transaction of $775,467.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $344,189.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,229. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.75.

NYSE:FDS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.68. 17,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.68. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.31 and a 12-month high of $305.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.