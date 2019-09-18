Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, OOOBTC and IDAX. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $120,695.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.35 or 0.05152594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027655 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, OOOBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDAX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.