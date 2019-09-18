United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock worth $214,150 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,715,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,067,000 after acquiring an additional 67,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Community Banks by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,406,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,107,000 after acquiring an additional 398,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 66.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,821,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,516 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,839,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,543,000 after acquiring an additional 175,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,417,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 368,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

