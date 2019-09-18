United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,616 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WNS worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 22.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 61,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

