United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 121,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

