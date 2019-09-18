United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 17.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,079,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,029 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,615,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,782,000 after purchasing an additional 147,732 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,493,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,603,000 after purchasing an additional 297,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.9% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 714,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,482. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81.

