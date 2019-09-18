United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,665.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.78. The stock had a trading volume of 900,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,582. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $143.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.99.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

