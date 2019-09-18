United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 576.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Filippo Passerini acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $122.91. 1,086,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $173.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.