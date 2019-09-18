Unit (NYSE:UNT) Trading Down 7.1%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $3.92, approximately 28,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,031,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNT shares. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.61 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Q. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at $284,543.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $66,580. Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNT. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Unit by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Unit by 4.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unit by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Unit by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

