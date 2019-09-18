Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 133,029 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 21,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $166.78. 20,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,630. The company has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

