Ultra Market Capitalization Reaches $2.06 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Ultra has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $6,611.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,220.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.70 or 0.03241987 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001654 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004031 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00760044 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005604 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,475,001 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

