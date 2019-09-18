UGAS One Day Volume Reaches $2.86 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0888 or 0.00000869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.98 or 0.05173937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027679 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

