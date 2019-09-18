U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 4.2%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $10.95, approximately 15,837 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,886,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $833.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.58.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 29.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

