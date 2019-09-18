U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. 129,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

