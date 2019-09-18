Typerium (TYPE) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Typerium has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Typerium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $369.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00211367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.91 or 0.01247701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00094666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00016477 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Typerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

