Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.43. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twin River Worldwide.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million.

TRWH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Stephen H. Capp bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 649,238 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $19,431,693.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,830,782 shares of company stock valued at $53,883,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRWH. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter worth $336,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter worth $500,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter worth $3,815,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter worth $55,687,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 507.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRWH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08. Twin River Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.