TrustNote Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,290.00 (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. TrustNote has a total market cap of $81,290.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustNote has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One TrustNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00215229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.01202164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00098963 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017702 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020368 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org . TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin . TrustNote’s official message board is medium.com/trustnote

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

