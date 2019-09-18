TrueChain One Day Volume Tops $15.83 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003063 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, OKEx and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $24.92 million and $15.83 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.91 or 0.04947856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinBene, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

