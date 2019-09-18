Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 3,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 70,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 5.97% of Trinity Biotech worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.