TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. TheStreet lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 57.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 80,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 78,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 307,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000.

Shares of TPH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 137,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,508. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

