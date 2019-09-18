Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.30, approximately 616,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 511,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

TGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $230.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $773,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 71.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 427,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $566,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.