Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 2,700 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.46 per share, with a total value of C$17,436.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at C$437,213.37.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.98 per share, with a total value of C$34,898.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.82 per share, with a total value of C$34,117.50.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$36,748.25.

On Monday, September 9th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,339.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,304.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.16 per share, with a total value of C$30,787.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.04 per share, with a total value of C$30,189.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$30,237.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,765.00.

TSE:TOT traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.47. 17,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.44. The firm has a market cap of $312.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.57. Total Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$5.83 and a twelve month high of C$11.64.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Total Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.