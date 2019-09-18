Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 2,700 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.46 per share, with a total value of C$17,436.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at C$437,213.37.
Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.98 per share, with a total value of C$34,898.00.
- On Friday, September 13th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.82 per share, with a total value of C$34,117.50.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$36,748.25.
- On Monday, September 9th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,339.00.
- On Friday, September 6th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,480.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,304.00.
- On Friday, August 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.16 per share, with a total value of C$30,787.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.04 per share, with a total value of C$30,189.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$30,237.00.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,765.00.
TSE:TOT traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.47. 17,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.44. The firm has a market cap of $312.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.57. Total Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$5.83 and a twelve month high of C$11.64.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Total Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
