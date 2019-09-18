Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE TPZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. 991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

