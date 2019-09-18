Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Trading 9.2% Higher

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, 353,099 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 182% from the average session volume of 125,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NDP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

