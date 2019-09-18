Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,636 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in HD Supply by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in HD Supply by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Longbow Research upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $51.00 target price on HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

HD Supply stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. 36,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

