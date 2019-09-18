Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 29,724 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,724 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 122.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 101,640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000.

IYR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.16. 3,003,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,658,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

