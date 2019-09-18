Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,338 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,224 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 46,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

AGNC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 182,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,619. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.70%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

