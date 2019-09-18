Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 481,314 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Iamgold worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the first quarter worth about $418,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iamgold in the first quarter worth about $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Iamgold by 25.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 320,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Iamgold in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Iamgold in the first quarter worth about $3,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAG. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CSFB downgraded shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Shares of Iamgold stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 132,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Iamgold Corp has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 541.67 and a beta of 0.02.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

