Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $80.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

LYV traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.36. 80,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,387. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -746.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

