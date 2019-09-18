Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.02 Million Stake in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after buying an additional 158,532 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $2,193,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 108.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. AXA Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

In other news, insider Mark Pearson purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $125,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price target on AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

