TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.22

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.22 and last traded at $94.32, with a volume of 126828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.66 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.67%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $568,017.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,573.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $730,231.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,352 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 17.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

