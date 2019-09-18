Todd R. Ford Sells 12,500 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.85. 1,417,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -204.25 and a beta of 1.60. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $101.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

