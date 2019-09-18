Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 33,925 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,299,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

TOCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.32 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 target price on Tocagen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

The stock has a market cap of $24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 115.81% and a negative net margin of 300.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tocagen Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 72,350.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

