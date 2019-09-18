Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 33,925 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,299,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
TOCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.32 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 target price on Tocagen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.
The stock has a market cap of $24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 72,350.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Tocagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOCA)
Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.
