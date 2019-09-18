Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Up 8.3%

Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI) shares shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, 144,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 194% from the average session volume of 49,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TI. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C($2.21) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Mining Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Mining (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

