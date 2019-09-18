Ties.DB 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $117.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $257,443.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00212527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.01214616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00097183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

