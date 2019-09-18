Tidex Token (TDX) Price Up 1% This Week

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $11,900.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00216521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.01253470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00098436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017466 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020521 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

