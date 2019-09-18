Thore Cash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $101,151.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $75,674.00 and approximately $101,151.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00756113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011637 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

